Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 2:04PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7

inches below 7 thousand feet. Total snow accumulations between 7

and 10 inches above 7 thousand feet.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.