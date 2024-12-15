Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 2:04PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 2:04 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7
inches below 7 thousand feet. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 10 inches above 7 thousand feet.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

National Weather Service

