Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 2:04PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches

below 6 thousand feet. Total snow accumulations between 4 to 8

inches above 6 thousand feet with locally higher amounts above

pass level.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds

of 20 to 30 mph Monday night through Tuesday morning could lead to

blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.