Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 3:57AM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts
from snow is greater than 60 percent. Additional snow
accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Salmon, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone
Pine, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 93 Lost Trail
Pass to Gibbonsville.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from
snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.