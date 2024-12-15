Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 3:57AM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts

from snow is greater than 60 percent. Additional snow

accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Salmon, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone

Pine, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 93 Lost Trail

Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from

snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.