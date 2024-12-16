Winter Storm Warning issued December 16 at 11:55PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
6 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute, including Salt River
Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .