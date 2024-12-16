Winter Storm Warning issued December 16 at 11:55PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to a

foot for the Tetons and 6 to 10 inches for the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .