Winter Storm Warning issued December 16 at 12:23PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes,

including Salt River Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .