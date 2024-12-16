Winter Storm Warning issued December 16 at 12:23PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet
for the Tetons and 10 to 18 inches for the Gros Ventres.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .