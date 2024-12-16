Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 11:55PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .