Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 11:55PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches
for southwestern portions of the park with 2 to 4 inches near Old
Faithful, and up to 2 inches from Mammoth to Tower Junction.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .