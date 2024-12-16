Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 12:43PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with locally
higher amounts at pass level.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou
Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Winds gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday morning could cause blowing and
drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.