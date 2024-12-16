Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 12:43PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches below 7 thousand

feet with accumulations between 6 and 10 inches above 7 thousand

feet.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.