Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 12:43PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches,
especially in areas north of Shoshone to Carey.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.