Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 5:15AM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches below 7 thousand

feet with accumulations between 6 and 10 inches above 7 thousand

feet.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.