Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 5:15AM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches below 7 thousand
feet with accumulations between 6 and 10 inches above 7 thousand
feet.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.