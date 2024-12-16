Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 5:15AM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:15 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches below 7 thousand
feet with accumulations between 6 and 10 inches above 7 thousand
feet.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content