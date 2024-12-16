Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 5:15AM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with
locally higher amounts at pass level.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou
Range.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Winds gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday morning could cause blowing and
drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.