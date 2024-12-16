Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 5:15AM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Winds gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday morning could cause blowing and drifting snow. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road conditions.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with locally higher amounts at pass level.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.