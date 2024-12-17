Winter Storm Warning issued December 17 at 1:17PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .