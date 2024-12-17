Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 1:17PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .