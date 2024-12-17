Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 2:12AM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou
Range, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.