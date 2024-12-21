Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 11:59AM MST until December 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 to 18
inches for the higher peaks in the Tetons. 4 to 8 inches of snow
expected for the Gros Ventres, including Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Sunday to 7 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times across Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Greatest impact to travel will occur
Sunday night through Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow is expected tonight through the
day Sunday. Snowfall rates will increase Sunday night, with
heaviest snow falling during daylight hours Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .