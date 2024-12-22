Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:52PM MST until December 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches
across the Tetons. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches across the Gros Ventres. Teton and Togwotee passes will see
an additional 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times across Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass. The heaviest snow will be after sunrise Monday
through early afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .