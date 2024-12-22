Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST until December 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times across Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Greatest impact to travel will occur
Sunday night through Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .