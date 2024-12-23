Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 5:22AM MST until December 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches across the

Tetons, including Teton Pass; 3 to 6 inches across the Gros

Ventres. Togwotee Pass will see 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times across Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass. The heaviest snow will be after sunrise Monday

through early afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will increase later this morning,

with heavier snow falling during through the day Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .