Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 5:22AM MST until December 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

December 23
5:22 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches across the
Tetons, including Teton Pass; 3 to 6 inches across the Gros
Ventres. Togwotee Pass will see 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times across Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass. The heaviest snow will be after sunrise Monday
through early afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will increase later this morning,
with heavier snow falling during through the day Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

National Weather Service

