Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 2:22AM MST until December 24 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.
Temperatures will support freezing fog across portions of the area
in the Advisory.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.