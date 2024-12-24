Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 2:22AM MST until December 24 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.

Temperatures will support freezing fog across portions of the area

in the Advisory.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.