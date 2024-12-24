Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 6:18AM MST until December 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.
Temperatures will support freezing fog across portions of the area
in the Advisory.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

