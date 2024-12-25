Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 1:11PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Wind gusting as high as 20 mph, resulting in drifting snow.
* WHERE…Star Valley. The highest snowfall amounts will be in the
foothills.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .