Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 1:11PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18

inches and higher amounts up to 2 feet on the peaks of the Tetons.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, resulting in blowing snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes on Teton

Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .