Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 12:53PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
19 inches. In the central Idaho mountains, including the towns of
Stanley, Ketchum, and Hailey, amounts will range from 5 inches at
the lowest elevation to more than 24 inches on the very highest
peaks. For the areas bordering Utah, expect 1 inch at the lowest
elevations to more than 20 on the highest peaks in that area. In
the eastern and southeastern highlands, snowfall will range from 3
inches at lowest elevation to more than 20 inches in passes
heading to Wyoming.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear River
Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.