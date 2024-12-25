Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:11PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches at
Mammoth Hot Springs, 3 to 6 inches across most of the Park, and 6
to 12 inches at South Entrance. Wind gusting as high as 35 mph,
resulting in drifting/blowing snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .