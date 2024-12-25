Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:53PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, including the towns of Montpelier,
Paris, and Fish Haven.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.