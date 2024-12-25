Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:53PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 13
inches.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness and Lost River Range of mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.