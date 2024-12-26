Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 12:57PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear River
Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snow will continue through
at least Sunday, December 29.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.