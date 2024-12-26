Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 3 and 9 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10

inches possible in the southern half of the valley, and 8 to 14

inches in the northern half of the valley. Wind gusts of 25 to 35

mph will lead to areas of blowing/drifting snow.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST Friday. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the evening and morning commutes for multiple days.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.