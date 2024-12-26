Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations 6 to 12 inches in the Gros Ventre and 12 to 24

inches in the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the

Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations

18 to 36 inches and 2 to 4 feet possible. Winds could gust as high

as 55 mph, resulting in areas of blowing/drifting snow

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST Friday. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass for

multiple days.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.