Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations 6 to 12 inches in the Gros Ventre and 12 to 24
inches in the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the
Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations
18 to 36 inches and 2 to 4 feet possible. Winds could gust as high
as 55 mph, resulting in areas of blowing/drifting snow
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST Friday. For
the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass for
multiple days.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.