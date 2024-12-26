Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 4:32AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches. Wind gusting as high as 20 mph, resulting in drifting snow.

* WHERE…Star Valley. The highest snowfall amounts will be in the

foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .