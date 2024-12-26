Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 4:32AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18
inches and higher amounts up to 2 feet. Locally higher amounts
approaching 30 inches possible on the higher peaks of the Tetons.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, resulting in blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass
Thursday and Friday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .