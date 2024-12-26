Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 12:57PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate snow will continue through at least
Sunday December 29.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

National Weather Service

