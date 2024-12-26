Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 12:57PM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, and Beaverhead

– Lemhi Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday

evening and Friday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate snow will continue through at least

Sunday December 29.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.