Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, resulting in

drifting/blowing snow.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Friday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes for multiple days.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

Slow down and use caution while traveling.