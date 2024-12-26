Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, resulting in
drifting/blowing snow.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Friday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes for multiple days.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
Slow down and use caution while traveling.