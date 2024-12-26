Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches
at Mammoth Hot Springs, 2 to 4 inches across most of the Park, and
6 to 12 inches between Old Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind
gusting as high as 35 mph, resulting in drifting/blowing snow. For
the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 1 and 4 inches at Mammoth Hot Springs, 8 to
14 inches across most of the Park, and 12 to 26 inches between Old
Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind gusting as high as 35 mph,
resulting in drifting/blowing snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Friday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially
in the backcountry.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
Slow down and use caution while traveling.