Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:51PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches

at Mammoth Hot Springs, 2 to 4 inches across most of the Park, and

6 to 12 inches between Old Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind

gusting as high as 35 mph, resulting in drifting/blowing snow. For

the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 1 and 4 inches at Mammoth Hot Springs, 8 to

14 inches across most of the Park, and 12 to 26 inches between Old

Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind gusting as high as 35 mph,

resulting in drifting/blowing snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST Friday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially

in the backcountry.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

Slow down and use caution while traveling.