Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 3:14AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12
inches. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, and Beaverhead
– Lemhi Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.