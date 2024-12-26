Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 4:32AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches.
Wind gusting as high as 30 mph, resulting in drifting/blowing snow.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday and Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .