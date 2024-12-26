Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 4:32AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches at

Mammoth Hot Springs, 3 to 6 inches across most of the Park, and 8

to 16 inches between Old Faithful and the South Entrance. Wind

gusting as high as 35 mph, resulting in drifting/blowing snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially in the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .