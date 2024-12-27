Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:28AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch

beginning 11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend.

Total new snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible in

the southern half of the valley, and 8 to 14 inches in the

northern half of the valley. Wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph will lead

to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning and evening commutes for multiple days.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.