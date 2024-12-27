Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:28AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations 5 to 10 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch beginning
11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend. Total new
snow accumulations of 18 to 36 inches, with 2 to 4 feet possible
in the Teton Range. Westerly wind gusting 25 to 35 mph, resulting
in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass for
multiple days.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.