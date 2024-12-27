Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:28AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations 5 to 10 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch beginning

11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend. Total new

snow accumulations of 18 to 36 inches, with 2 to 4 feet possible

in the Teton Range. Westerly wind gusting 25 to 35 mph, resulting

in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass for

multiple days.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.