Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:28PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch
beginning 11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend.
Total new snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible in
the southern half of the valley, and 8 to 14 inches in the
northern half of the valley. Wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph will lead
to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Star Valley. The highest snowfall amounts will be in the
foothills and near Alpine.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening through
Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes for multiple days.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.