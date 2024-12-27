Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10
to 20 inches below pass level, and 20 to 30 inches above pass
level especially in the backcountry of the Big Hole Mountains and
Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as 40 MPH. Periods of
blowing and drifting snow are likely.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range. The most organized rounds of
snow are expected Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday
morning.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening and
Monday morning commutes.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution. For the latest highway
conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside,
watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and
driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your
risk of a fall and injury.