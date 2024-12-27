Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:57PM MST until December 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches in the valleys including Stanley and Ketchum, and 12
to 24 inches from pass level into the backcountry including Galena
and Banner Summits. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution. For the latest highway
conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside,
watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and
driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your
risk of a fall and injury.