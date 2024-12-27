Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and strong winds. Additional snow
accumulations between 3 and 10 inches with a foot or more along
the highest peaks. Breezy sustained winds and gusts 30 to 40 mph
with stronger gusts to around 55 mph expected in the South
Hills/Albion Mountains and Raft River Region.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear River
Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Elevated winds could lead to
blowing and drifting snow and reductions in visibility during
periods of moderate to heavy snow. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.