Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:02AM MST until December 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and strong winds. Additional snow

accumulations between 3 and 10 inches with a foot or more along

the highest peaks. Breezy sustained winds and gusts 30 to 40 mph

with stronger gusts to around 55 mph expected in the South

Hills/Albion Mountains and Raft River Region.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

Sun Valley Region, Wood River Foothills, Big Hole Mountains,

Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear River

Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida

Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Elevated winds could lead to

blowing and drifting snow and reductions in visibility during

periods of moderate to heavy snow. Travel could be very difficult

to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday

morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter

storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,

booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.

Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help

you survive in case you become stranded.