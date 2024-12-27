Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 7:30PM MST until December 30 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Several rounds of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10
to 20 inches below pass level, and 20 to 30 inches above pass
level especially in the backcountry of the Big Hole Mountains and
Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as 40 MPH. Periods of
blowing and drifting snow are likely.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Monday. The most organized rounds of snow
are expected Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…Prepare for slick road conditions and reduced
visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Consider avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Slow down and use extra caution. For the latest highway
conditions, call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov.