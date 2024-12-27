Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 8:32PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 15

and 30 inches, with 30 to 40 inches possible in the Teton Range.

Westerly wind gusting 25 to 35 mph, resulting in areas of blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass through

Monday morning.

Consider delaying your travel plans. If you do travel, be prepared

for winter driving conditions and reduced visibility over the passes.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.