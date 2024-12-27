Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 8:32PM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 15
and 30 inches, with 30 to 40 inches possible in the Teton Range.
Westerly wind gusting 25 to 35 mph, resulting in areas of blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes on Teton Pass through
Monday morning.
Consider delaying your travel plans. If you do travel, be prepared
for winter driving conditions and reduced visibility over the passes.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.