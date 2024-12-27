Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:28AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch

beginning 11 PM Friday, heavy snow possible through the weekend.

Total snow accumulations between 8 and 18 inches possible. Wind

gusts of 15 to 30 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes for multiple days.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.